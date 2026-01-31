Putin Holds Closed-Door Talks with Iran’s Security Chief as U.S. Issues Warning

World leaders often make quiet trips that don’t get much attention at first.

These meetings can shape foreign relations without headlines. But in times of tension between big powers, even a short visit can attract interest.

Amidst High Tension with US

On January 30, Ali Larijani, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary, traveled to Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the Kyiv Independent. The Kremlin confirmed the visit but gave few details about what was discussed. The meeting was announced after it took place, and no official readout of the talks was released.

Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, told state media that Larijani and Putin talked about “important regional and international issues” as well as cooperation between the two countries.

The visit comes at a time of high tension between Iran and the United States. On January 28, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Tehran. He warned that Washington could take military action if Iran did not agree to a deal limiting its nuclear weapons program.

Increased Military Presence

Iran has also faced major unrest at home in recent weeks. Protests spread across the country earlier in January, with demonstrators demanding the removal of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump encouraged the protesters, saying that “help is on its way.” Some saw his comments as a sign that the United States was preparing military action, especially after U.S. involvement in Venezuela.

The protests were stopped by force, and rights groups say thousands of people were killed. No U.S. strike has taken place so far. But the American military has increased its presence in the Middle East, fuelling speculation that an attack could still happen.

Tehran and Moscow have been close allies for many years. Their partnership strengthened during Russia’s war in Ukraine, and Iran has supplied military equipment to Russian forces, including Shahed drones used in the conflict.

Larijani’s visit to Russia shows that Tehran and Moscow are continuing their cooperation while tensions with Washington remain high. For now, there are no public plans for direct talks between the U.S. and Iran.