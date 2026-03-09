Putin’s weapons empire still world’s third biggest – ahead of UK and China

Russia’s global arms exports have fallen dramatically in recent years, according to a new international report.

Despite the sharp decline, the country still ranks among the world’s leading weapons suppliers.

Exports plunge

A report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) shows Russia accounted for 6.8% of global deliveries of major arms between 2021 and 2025.

This marks a steep drop from the previous five-year period, when Russia held a 21% share of the global market.

The institute said Russian weapons exports fell by 64% compared with 2016-2020.

Other exporters rise

While Russia’s exports shrank, several other major suppliers increased their global sales.

“US, French, German and Chinese arms exports rose between 2016-20 and 2021-25, while Russian exports fell sharply.”

According to SIPRI, US exports grew by 27%, France by 21%, Germany by 15% and China by 11%.

Global rankings

Despite the fall, Russia still ranked third among the world’s biggest arms exporters.

The United States remained the dominant supplier, accounting for 42% of global arms deliveries during the period, up from 36% previously.

France was the second-largest exporter with a 9.8% share of the market.

Top suppliers

Germany ranked fourth with 5.7% of global exports, followed closely by China with 5.6%.

Other major suppliers included Italy with 5.1%, Israel with 4.4%, the United Kingdom with 3.4%, South Korea with 3.0% and Spain with 2.3%.

SIPRI recorded 66 countries exporting major arms during the period.

India remained the largest buyer of Russian weapons, receiving 48% of Moscow’s exports.

China and Belarus followed, each accounting for 13% of Russia’s deliveries.

The same SIPRI report also found that Ukraine became the world’s largest importer of major arms during the 2021-2025 period.

