Putin’s grip slips as former ally shifts to Ukraine after Assad fall

Vladimir Putin’s network of allies is facing mounting pressure across multiple fronts.

His long-time partner Bashar al-Assad has fallen in Syria, Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro has come under direct US action, Iran has been targeted by American strikes, and Hungary’s Viktor Orbán has lost power.

Together, these developments point to a shifting geopolitical landscape that is weakening the Kremlin’s traditional sphere of influence.

Shifting alliances

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent visit to Damascus marked a significant step in that direction, according to reporting by Aktuality, cited by Onet.

In a country long seen as firmly within Russia’s sphere of influence under Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s new leadership is now exploring alternative partnerships.

Ukraine is positioning itself as one of them.

The visit was not an isolated gesture but part of a broader diplomatic effort. Zelensky had already met Syria’s interim leader Ahmad Shara during the UN General Assembly last year.

According to Deutsche Welle, both sides have now agreed to restore diplomatic relations and open embassies in Kyiv and Damascus.

Experts say the outreach reflects a calculated strategy linking Ukraine, Turkey and Syria.

Beyond symbolism

Analysts argue Ukraine is offering more than political messaging.

“Ukraine is a unique partner. It has real experience in the fight against Russian and Iranian expansion, and at the same time it does not carry the “political baggage” of NATO or obligations towards Israel,” said Ukrainian Middle East expert Ihor Semyvolos.

The cooperation is expected to focus on security, energy and diplomacy.

Syria remains strategically vital for Moscow, hosting key military bases in Tartus and near Latakia that support operations across the Middle East and Africa.

“Pushing Russia out of Syrian ports fits into this logic,” Semyvolos said.

If Ukraine succeeds in limiting Russia’s presence there, analysts say it could weaken Moscow’s broader global reach.

Not limited to Syria

Ukraine’s efforts are not limited to Syria.

Reports cited by RFI suggest Ukrainian personnel are also active in Libya, where rival powers are competing for influence and access to resources.

Russia, meanwhile, continues to rely on both Syria and Libya as logistical hubs for its operations in Africa.

Experts say the developments signal a shift in how the conflict is being fought.

“It’s a transit point if you want to get to Africa, for example. Why do the Russians cling so tightly to their bases? Because they’re on the Mediterranean,” said Israeli analyst Yigal Levin.

As Ukraine expands its diplomatic and strategic footprint, the rivalry with Russia is increasingly playing out on a global stage.

Sources: Aktuality.sk, Deutsche Welle, RFI, Onet.pl.