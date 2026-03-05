Russia leaves ally to fend for itself: “Iran has not asked Putin for help”

Russia and Iran have strengthened their military and political ties since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The two countries have deepened cooperation in areas such as weapons technology, trade and diplomatic support.

However, the Kremlin now claims Tehran has not asked Moscow for any direct assistance amid the latest escalation in the Middle East.

Iran has not requested help

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Iran has not requested any assistance from Russia beyond the political support already expressed by Moscow.

“In this case, there have been no requests from the Iranian side. Our consistent position is well known to everyone, and there are no changes here,” Peskov told journalists.

He was responding to a question about whether Russia planned to provide Tehran with additional support during the current tensions in the region.

Russia offers political backing

Moscow has repeatedly voiced political support for Iran while criticizing Western military actions in the region.

At the same time, Russian officials say their position on the conflict has remained unchanged and that no new requests have been made by Tehran.

Reports of military cooperation

Despite the Kremlin’s statement, recent reports have pointed to ongoing military cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Financial Times, citing leaked Russian documents and sources familiar with the matter, Iran signed a secret agreement with Russia worth about €500 million.

The deal reportedly involves the purchase of thousands of modern portable air defence missile systems as part of Iran’s efforts to rebuild its air defence network after damage caused during last year’s conflict with Israel.

Sources: Interfax; Financial Times; Ukrainska Pravda.