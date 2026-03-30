Russia slams British diplomat as spy – orders expulsion

Relations between the United Kingdom and Russia have been deeply strained since the start of the war in Ukraine.

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Sanctions, diplomatic expulsions and political tensions define their ties.

London has been among the most vocal supporters of Kyiv, imposing sweeping measures against Moscow.

Now, the latest diplomatic move signals further deterioration.

Expulsion announced

Russia has ordered the expulsion of a British diplomat from the UK embassy in Moscow, accusing him of espionage and subversive activities.

According to RIA Novosti, citing Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and reported by Digi24, the diplomat has been given two weeks to leave the country.

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Authorities also revoked his diplomatic accreditation as part of the decision.

Espionage claims

The FSB identified the diplomat as Albertus Gerhardus Janse Van Rensburg, who served as a deputy secretary at the British embassy.

Russian officials allege he was involved in “intelligence and subversive activities,” though no further evidence has been publicly detailed.

The UK has not immediately commented on the accusations.

Diplomatic tensions

Footage released by Russian officials showed Danae Dholakia, the UK’s chargé d’affaires in Moscow, arriving at the Russian Foreign Ministry following the announcement.

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Relations between Russia and the United Kingdom have been strained for years and worsened significantly after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Tit-for-tat measures

Mutual expulsions of diplomats have become increasingly common between the two countries.

In February, the UK revoked the accreditation of a Russian diplomat in response to a similar move by Moscow the previous month.

Analysts say such actions reflect a broader pattern of diplomatic retaliation, with little sign of relations improving in the near future.

Sources: RIA Novosti, Agerpres, Digi24