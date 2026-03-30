“Take up arms and kill Orbán”: Russian bot network spreads violent disinformation

Investigators say coordinated online activity is attempting to mislead voters.

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As Hungary approaches a pivotal election, concerns are mounting over foreign interference shaping the political climate.

Coordinated campaign

A network of bots linked to the Kremlin launched a disinformation campaign ahead of Hungary’s parliamentary elections, according to TVP World, cited by Digi24.

The operation, known as “Matryoshka,” spread fabricated claims online, including messages suggesting Hungarians were being urged to “take up arms and kill Viktor Orbán.”

Antibot4Navalny, an organization tracking Russian influence efforts, told Politico that the campaign aimed to deepen divisions between Hungary and Ukraine before the April 12 vote.

Fake narratives

Among the widely circulated content was a video falsely presented as a report by German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

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It claimed Ukrainian refugees died while attempting to detonate an explosive device near Orbán’s office.

Another clip, wrongly attributed to a Moldovan news outlet, alleged that Ukrainians were sending messages encouraging Hungarians to “take up arms, oppose the authorities, and kill Viktor Orbán.”

According to reports, these videos gained significant traction online, amplified by coordinated bot activity.

Timing questions

The campaign emerged shortly before The Washington Post reported that Russian intelligence had considered scenarios involving an assassination attempt on Orbán to influence political outcomes.

Analysts say the timing of the disinformation push raises questions about its intent and coordination.

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Another false claim circulated online attributed calls for a “bloody revolution” in Hungary to a senior Ukrainian official, further escalating tensions.

Strategy shift

Researchers told Politico that the Matryoshka network appears to be changing its tactics. Previously, it reacted to major news events rather than anticipating them.

“Normally, Matryoshka only reacts to what becomes publicly known and it takes at least 24 hours for him to come up with something that exploits the latest news,” Antibot4Navalny said.

The same network has been active in other countries, including Moldova, where it spread false content during recent elections.

Hungary’s April 12 election is widely viewed as one of the most significant in recent decades. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, in power since 2010, faces a serious challenge from opposition leader Péter Magyar.

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The contest has centered heavily on relations with Russia and Ukraine, with Orbán maintaining closer ties to Moscow than most European leaders.

Sources: TVP World, Politico, The Washington Post, Antibot4Navalny, Digi24