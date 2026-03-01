Russia Slams US-Israeli Strikes on Iran as ‘Unprovoked Aggression’

Russia condemns US and Israeli strikes on Iran as ‘premeditated act of armed aggression’

Moscow has sharply criticised Washington and Tel Aviv following their coordinated military operation against Iran.

Deliberate escalation

In a strongly worded statement, Russia accused both countries of deliberately escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The Russian Foreign Ministry described the February 28 airstrikes as “a deliberate, premeditated, and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent UN member state.”

The statement, published on Telegram, said the scale of military and political preparations before the attack left “no doubt” about its intent and accused the US and Israel of violating “the fundamental principles and norms of international law.”

Claims of escalation

Moscow said it was “particularly reprehensible” that the strikes were carried out during what it called a renewed negotiation process over Iran’s nuclear programme.

It added that assurances had previously been conveyed to Russia suggesting Israel had no interest in entering into direct military confrontation with Tehran.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Washington and Tel Aviv have embarked on “a perilous course that is swiftly pushing the region toward a humanitarian, economic, and potentially even radiological disaster.”

Legal concerns raised

The statement also argued that the operation undermines the global nuclear non-proliferation framework, particularly the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

“The bombing of nuclear facilities operating under IAEA safeguards is unacceptable,” the ministry said, rejecting US and Israeli claims that the strikes were intended to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

It further accused the two countries of “plunging the Middle East into the abyss of uncontrolled escalation” and warned that the consequences of the crisis would rest entirely with them.

Call for diplomacy

Moscow urged the international community, including the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency, to provide what it called an “objective and unbiased assessment” of the strikes.

The Foreign Ministry concluded by calling for “an immediate return to a political and diplomatic track” and said Russia stands ready to support peaceful solutions based on international law and mutual respect.

The statement comes amid rising regional tensions following the US-Israeli operation and Iran’s subsequent retaliatory actions.

Sources: Russian Foreign Ministry statement (Telegram)