Russia snubs Iran as Kremlin refuses military help: “BRICS is not a mutual defense pact”

Moscow has made clear it will not intervene militarily on Iran’s behalf following US and Israeli strikes.

The statement comes despite repeated references to a “strategic partnership” between Russia and the Islamic Republic.

No mutual defence

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that membership in BRICS does not require countries to provide military assistance to one another.

“Membership in BRICS does not imply an obligation to provide mutual assistance during military aggression,” Peskov told reporters at his daily briefing, according to EFE and Agerpres.

He added that the bloc, which includes Brazil, India, Russia, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, focuses on cooperation beyond the military sphere.

Peskov acknowledged that no consultations had yet been organised within BRICS regarding the escalation around Iran.

Diplomatic condemnation

On Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi condemned the large-scale US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

“Such acts of aggression seriously violate international law and the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and destabilize the situation in the entire region,” the two ministers said during a telephone conversation.

They also criticised policies “aimed at overthrowing the legitimately elected authorities of sovereign states.”

President Vladimir Putin separately sent condolences following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“I express my sincere condolences over the assassination of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Sayyid Ali Khamenei, and members of his family, committed in a cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law,” Putin said in a telegram to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Strategic distance

Despite its rhetoric, Russia did not intervene militarily when Iran was attacked in mid-2025, even though Tehran had previously supplied drones and military equipment to Moscow for use in Ukraine.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), cited by Ukrainian outlet Unian, argue that Russia has effectively distanced itself from its Iranian ally.

According to ISW, Putin’s message to Pezeshkian notably avoided directly naming the United States or Israel, which experts interpret as a sign Moscow is wary of further damaging ties with Washington.

Russian Foreign Ministry officials have issued sharper public statements accusing the West of pursuing a “hunt” against Iranian leaders. However, observers note that beyond diplomatic condemnation, no concrete support has been offered.

