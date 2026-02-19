Russia’s former ally turns to US as Moscow warns: “System built over two decades could collapse”

Armenia explores deeper cooperation with Western partners in key sectors.

Relations between Moscow and Yerevan have faced renewed strain in recent months,

Russian officials have repeatedly cautioned against what they describe as abrupt policy shifts that could disrupt long-standing arrangements between the two countries.

Railway warning

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu criticized Armenia’s reported plans to replace Russia in managing the country’s railways, calling the move poorly thought out.

Speaking to TASS, Shoigu warned that dismantling the current framework could have serious consequences.

“A system built up over almost two decades could simply collapse overnight,” he said.

He added that outside partners would not bear responsibility if problems emerged. “Naturally, no ‘friendly countries’ will take responsibility for this. I hope that in making responsible decisions, the Armenian leadership will act solely in the interests of its citizens,” Shoigu stated.

Broader concerns

Shoigu linked the railway issue to Armenia’s wider foreign policy moves, including cooperation with the United States in the nuclear sphere.

“I recently commented on Armenia’s plans to cooperate with the US on nuclear issues. The question is, wouldn’t such ill-conceived decisions lead to dangerous experiments that ordinary Armenian citizens would have to pay for?” he said.

His remarks reflect Moscow’s broader unease over Armenia’s growing engagement with Western governments in areas traditionally dominated by Russia.

Sources: TASS