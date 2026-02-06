Trump backs one of Europe’s authoritarian-leaning leaders: “He is working hard”

The endorsement comes at a moment when uncertainty dominates Hungary’s political landscape.

With Hungary heading toward a closely watched election, international voices are entering the debate.

A message from Washington has drawn attention as domestic polling points to a competitive race.

Voters remain divided, and the outcome is far from settled.

Public endorsement

US President Donald Trump on Thursday offered strong backing for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, praising him just weeks before Hungary’s April 12 election.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump described Orbán as “a truly strong and influential leader” and highlighted their past cooperation.

“Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is a truly strong and influential leader with a proven track record of achieving phenomenal results,” Trump wrote, adding that Orbán “fights tirelessly for his country and people.”

Trump also said: “Viktor is working hard to protect Hungary, grow the economy, create jobs, promote trade, stop illegal immigration, and ensure LAW AND ORDER!”

Election message

The US president went further, explicitly endorsing Orbán’s re-election bid. He recalled supporting him in 2022 and said he was doing so again.

“I was proud to support Viktor for his re-election in 2022 and I am honored to do so again,” Trump wrote.

He added: “Viktor Orbán is a true friend, a fighter and a WINNER and has my complete and total support for his re-election as Prime Minister of Hungary.”

Trump accompanied the post with a photograph of the two leaders smiling together at the White House.

Poll pressure

The endorsement comes as opinion polls show Orbán facing his toughest challenge since his Fidesz party first came to power in 2010.

According to a survey by the 21 Institute conducted between January 28 and February 2, the opposition Tisza party leads among all voters.

That poll showed Tisza with 35% support, compared with 28% for Fidesz. Among decided voters, Tisza stood at 53%, while Fidesz was at 37%.

Fragmented field

Another poll by the Publicus Institute, published by the Népszava newspaper, also showed a narrow race.

It found 48% of decided voters backing Tisza and 40% supporting Fidesz, with 27% of respondents still undecided.

Both surveys indicated that the far-right Mi Hazánk (Our Homeland Movement) party would surpass the 5% threshold needed to enter parliament.

Tisza is led by Péter Magyar, a former government insider turned critic.

He has pledged to tackle corruption, secure billions of euros in frozen European Union funds, and strengthen Hungary’s position within the EU and NATO.

Sources: Reuters, Digi24