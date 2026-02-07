JD Vance booed as he attends Olympic opening on behalf of the White House

The reaction was swift and unmistakable as cameras stayed on the couple.

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance attended the opening ceremony of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday, Feb. 6.

They were present as representatives of President Donald Trump at the international event.

The ceremony took place at San Siro Stadium in Milan, marking the official start of the Winter Games.

Several high-ranking U.S. officials were also in attendance.

Boos greet the vice president on the jumbotron

During the ceremony, the stadium’s jumbotron cut to the vice president and second lady seated in the stands.

Almost immediately, loud boos and whistles rang out from the crowd.

The reaction was swift and unmistakable as cameras stayed on the couple.

The moment stood in contrast to the celebratory tone of the evening.

Applause follows for Team U.S.A.

Seconds after the reaction to Vance, the jumbotron shifted to Team U.S.A.

The crowd response changed noticeably, breaking into applause and cheers.

The quick transition highlighted the different reactions to political figures versus athletes.

American Olympians were warmly received as they appeared on screen.

Other U.S. officials attend the ceremony

Vance, 41, was joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the opening ceremony.

Tilman Fertitta, the U.S. ambassador to Italy, also attended the event.

Together, they represented the United States at the global sporting showcase.

Their presence underscored the diplomatic significance of the Olympics.

A moment captured on camera

Photos from the event showed JD and Usha Vance seated as the ceremony unfolded.

The images circulated quickly, drawing attention to the crowd’s reaction.

The vice president appeared composed despite the audible response.

The scene became one of the night’s most talked-about moments.

Political tension hangs over the games

The reaction to Vance comes amid heightened political tensions in the U.S.

International criticism has grown around the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Those issues have followed American officials overseas.

The Olympics became an unexpected stage for those frustrations.

Reports of ICE involvement spark backlash

A week before the opening ceremony, reports raised concerns about U.S. immigration enforcement.

The Associated Press cited “sources at the U.S. Embassy in Rome” who said ICE agents would have a security role at the games.

The reports quickly drew backlash from local leaders and activists.

Protests began forming ahead of the ceremony.

Milan’s mayor pushes back publicly

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala addressed the issue days before the opening.

On Jan. 27, he said ICE officers “are not welcome in Milan, without a doubt,” according to the BBC.

His comments fueled further demonstrations in the city.

Opposition to U.S. immigration enforcement became highly visible.

Protests intensify ahead of opening night

On Jan. 31, hundreds of protesters demanded that ICE agents leave Italy.

Demonstrations continued in the days leading up to the opening ceremony.

Protesters gathered again on Friday, Feb. 6.

The unrest formed part of the backdrop to the night’s events.

U.S. Olympic officials deny ICE presence

U.S. Olympic officials sought to clarify the situation before the ceremony.

Nicole Deal, chief of security and athlete services for the USOPC, addressed the reports.

“I can tell you unequivocally that there are no ICE agents that are part of the Team USA delegation on the ground here in Milan,” she said, according to the Independent.

The statement aimed to calm growing concerns.

Security support not unusual at Olympics

According to the Associated Press, federal security support at the Olympics is common.

The U.S. has previously sent agents from other agencies to support diplomatic security.

The news service noted that TSA agents were sent to the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Officials stressed that such measures are standard practice.

Violence back home fuels international anger

The protests follow the shooting deaths of U.S. citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis.

Pretti was a local ICU nurse, while Good was a mother of three.

Both deaths occurred during federal immigration operations.

The incidents intensified scrutiny of U.S. policies abroad.

Vance defends the administration’s actions

Amid the ongoing tension, Vance has stood firmly behind the administration.

He has said he was “proud” of how the Trump administration handled the immigration crackdown in Minneapolis.

His stance has drawn both domestic and international criticism.

That divide was on display during the Olympic opening ceremony.