How epstein revelations reopened doubts about crown princess mette-marit

Norway’s royal family is facing one of its most turbulent moments in years, as two major controversies unfold at the same time. Allegations involving Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s past contact with Jeffrey Epstein have collided with a criminal case involving her son.

Together, the scandals have triggered public debate about judgment, responsibility, and the future of the monarchy itself. Support for the institution remains, but confidence in key figures is being tested.

A family divided by separate crises

At the center of the storm are two very different but interconnected stories. One concerns Marius Borg Høiby, the adult son of the crown princess. The other directly implicates Mette-Marit, Norway’s future queen.

Royal watchers say the timing could not be worse, with both issues feeding into wider questions about trust and leadership at the top of the monarchy.

The rape trial of marius borg høiby

Høiby, 29, appeared in an Oslo court this week, breaking down in tears as he denied four counts of rape. The case has attracted intense media scrutiny and is expected to last several weeks.

Although his mother is crown princess, Høiby is not part of the royal line of succession, a distinction the palace has been keen to emphasize.

A rare statement from crown prince haakon

Ahead of the trial, Crown Prince Haakon issued an unusually direct statement clarifying his stepson’s status. He stressed that Høiby was “not a member of the Royal House of Norway and is therefore autonomous.”

The move was widely seen as an attempt to protect the crown from legal and reputational fallout linked to the case.

Epstein emails bring new controversy

Any sense of containment quickly faded when new Epstein files were released by the US Justice Department. The documents revealed extensive correspondence between Epstein and Mette-Marit years after he had pleaded guilty to soliciting sex from a minor.

The disclosures reopened painful questions about the crown princess’s judgment and past associations.

The crown princess responds

In a statement released by Norway’s royal house, Mette-Marit said she “strongly disavows Epstein’s abuse and criminal acts.” She also expressed regret for not understanding “early enough what kind of person he was.”

“Some of the content of the messages between Epstein and me does not represent the person I want to be,” she said, apologizing for the situation she had placed the royal family in.

Public trust begins to erode

Royal correspondent Tove Taalesen said the fallout has already damaged confidence in the crown princess. “Confidence in the Crown Princess has fallen sharply,” she noted, even if support for the monarchy itself remains.

The debate has spilled into mainstream political and cultural life, something rarely seen in modern Norway.

Questions over the future queen

With King Harald V now 88 and in declining health, attention is increasingly focused on the next reign. Haakon has already acted as regent on several occasions.

Against this backdrop, commentators are openly asking whether Mette-Marit should eventually become queen, or whether her role may need to change.

Health concerns add another layer

Mette-Marit was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, a chronic lung disease with a poor prognosis. The palace has said she will likely need a lung transplant.

Some analysts suggest health reasons could provide a pathway for her to step back from duties, allowing Haakon to rule alone in the future.

A modern monarchy under strain

When Mette-Marit married Haakon in 2001, her openness about her “wild life” resonated with younger Norwegians. Commentators credit her with helping modernize the monarchy and build trust.

Now, that image of openness and relatability appears increasingly fragile as past decisions are reexamined.

Charities and cultural groups pull back

Norway’s largest sexual health center, Sex and Society, announced it would cut ties with the crown princess, citing concern for victims of abuse. Several cultural institutions under her patronage also demanded clearer explanations.

They described her contact with Epstein as “serious and worrying,” signaling a tangible shift in institutional support.

Rare political criticism from the top

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre publicly criticized Mette-Marit, saying she had shown poor judgment. “She says she has showed bad judgment. I agree,” he told reporters.

Royal experts say such direct criticism from a sitting prime minister is virtually unprecedented in Norway’s modern history.

The wider epstein shadow

The Epstein files have also implicated other European figures, including former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland, who is now under investigation over alleged aggravated corruption.

As daily court coverage of Høiby’s trial continues, analysts warn the combined scandals are reinforcing each other, creating the most serious challenge to Norway’s royal family in decades.