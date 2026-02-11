Turkey warns it might join nuclear race over Iran concerns

The race for nuclear weapons is a topic that worries many countries around the world.

As nations pursue more power and influence, the balance of security can shift quickly. Now, Turkey is facing tough questions about its own role in this delicate situation.

A fragile balance

Turkey might have to join the regional nuclear race because of concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, reports Digi24. This was said by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in an interview with CNN Turk. He told Bloomberg that Ankara does not want to disturb the fragile balance of power in the region. But he added that the country “may inevitably have to join the same race.” Fidan was answering a question about whether Iran’s nuclear development is a threat to Turkey.

The statement comes at a time when the United States is trying to prevent Iran from developing military-grade nuclear capabilities. Turkey has also criticized Israel, saying it has nuclear weapons and that this creates instability in the region. Israel has not confirmed or denied this claim.

No nuclear weapons program

Fidan said that the issue of nuclear weapons should be seen in a larger context. He described it as a “high-level strategic issue.” Turkey currently does not have a nuclear weapons program. It is a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The country is building its first nuclear power plant to generate energy.

In the past, Turkey hosted American nuclear weapons at Incirlik Air Base in Adana province. These weapons were stored near the Syrian border. Turkey could not transport or use them.

Fidan also spoke about recent talks between the US and Iran in Oman. He said the airstrikes will not lead to regime change in Tehran. He added that the Middle East cannot handle another war. According to him, Iran is not building an atomic bomb.

The minister also warned that doubts about the United States’ willingness to protect its allies could encourage a future nuclear arms race. This could affect not just the Middle East but also parts of Asia and Europe.

Turkey is watching the situation closely. Its leaders are trying to balance security needs with the desire to avoid escalating tensions. For now, the country is focused on energy and diplomacy, even as regional risks grow.

Sources: Bloomberg, Digi24