‘Inside the Manosphere’ sparks debate as Theroux revisits past encounters

The filmmaker reflects on challenging moments from his career while promoting his latest project. The release has prompted wider discussion about how sensitive topics are explored on screen.

Others are reading now

Louis Theroux’s latest documentary, Inside the Manosphere, is topping Netflix charts – but it has also drawn sharp criticism for how it handles controversial online figures.

The film is attracting large audiences while sparking heated reactions across social media, with clips circulating widely on TikTok and X.

The documentary examines online communities built around rigid views of masculinity, focusing on influencers and their followers.

Its release comes as concerns grow over how recommendation systems can pull users – especially young men – towards increasingly extreme content.

Scrutiny or unwanted spotlight?

Theroux has rejected suggestions that the film simply boosts the reach of these creators. In comments cited by Digital Spy, he argues that documentaries are shaped through editing and questioning – not just passive exposure.

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His approach, he says, is to challenge what’s being said – pressing interviewees, interrupting where needed, and situating their claims within a broader narrative.

Critics remain uneasy. Some point out that even critical coverage can extend visibility, particularly once short clips begin spreading independently online.

Others argue that ignoring these spaces is worse.

Same problem – just scaled up.

The interview that looks different now

Asked about the most troubling person he has encountered, Theroux pointed to Jimmy Savile, whom he interviewed in 2000 for When Louis Met…, long before the scale of Savile’s abuse became public.

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At the time, nothing raised concern.

That changed completely.

Theroux has since described Savile as one of the clearest examples of a powerful public figure concealing serious crimes. What once seemed like an eccentric profile now reads very differently.

He has interviewed many divisive figures over the years, from neo-Nazis to members of the Westboro Baptist Church. But Savile stands apart because the truth only surfaced later.

A different media reality

Theroux’s work has always depended on access – getting close to people most would avoid. Inside the Manosphere follows that same instinct, but the environment around it has shifted dramatically.

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A single moment from the film can now reach millions within hours, detached from its original context and reshaped by online reaction.

That’s where the concern sharpens: Not just who is featured, but how far those ideas travel once released.

Early reactions suggest a split – some viewers praise the film for confronting difficult subjects, while others question whether the exposure risks unintended consequences.

With Netflix’s global reach, the impact is immediate and hard to contain. The real test may be how the film continues to circulate – clip by clip, platform by platform—in the weeks ahead.

Source: Digital Spy