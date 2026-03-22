Iran conflict puts world’s most critical oil route at risk

Growing tensions in the Gulf are raising fresh concerns about the stability of global energy flows. Developments in the region are being closely watched by markets that depend heavily on uninterrupted oil shipments.

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Even if the confrontation involving Iran ends quickly, energy markets may not stabilize anytime soon. Analysts say the disruption already triggered across shipping routes and production hubs in the Gulf could keep oil prices volatile for months.

Markets rarely recover overnight from shocks of this scale. According to reporting by Politico, damage to infrastructure, security risks in the Strait of Hormuz and political uncertainty surrounding the conflict have already unsettled global energy supply chains.

Tankers back up at Hormuz choke point

The Strait of Hormuz sits at the center of the crisis. The narrow waterway between Iran and Oman normally carries about 20 percent of the world’s daily oil shipments, making it one of the most critical routes in the global energy system.

Recent developments suggest the passage may remain unstable even if fighting slows. CBS News reported indications that Iran had begun placing naval mines in the strait, raising concerns about how quickly normal tanker traffic could safely resume.

Shipping activity has already been disrupted. Tankers have piled up near the entrance to the strait while traders, refiners and shipping firms scramble to adjust routes and delivery schedules.

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Energy analyst Rory Johnston said the logistical backlog alone could take months to untangle.

“This crisis will continue to worsen until normal traffic through the strait resumes,” Johnston wrote on X.

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Economic risks growing

The consequences extend well beyond oil markets. Because Gulf exports are central to global energy supply, prolonged disruption could push prices higher and feed inflation across multiple sectors.

Greg Priddy, a former official with the U.S. Energy Information Administration, warned that keeping large volumes of crude off the market for weeks could trigger a severe economic downturn.

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Such a shock could become “probably the worst recession anyone has seen since the 1930s,” he said.

Energy traders and shipping insurers are also closely monitoring developments in the strait. Even the perception of heightened risk can push shipping costs higher and amplify price swings in global markets.

Recovery unlikely to be quick

Beyond the threat to shipping, the conflict has already strained the Gulf’s wider energy network.

According to Politico, several producers in the region, including Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq and Saudi Arabia, temporarily slowed or halted parts of their production as storage facilities filled and security threats increased around key infrastructure.

Energy markets specialist Anas Alhajji said restoring normal supply will take time, particularly for liquefied natural gas shipments that rely on complex export terminals.

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“The end of the war does not mean the end of the crisis,” Alhajji said. “We have countries that literally stopped production because their storage is full. To bring oil back to pre-crisis levels takes time. Especially for [liquefied natural gas], it takes a very long time.”

Markets will likely remain sensitive to any signal that shipping through the strait can resume safely.

Sources: Politico, CBS News