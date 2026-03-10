Scientists rediscover species believed lost for 6,000 years

A discovery in a remote corner of the world has surprised researchers studying ancient wildlife. The finding is prompting new questions about how some species may survive unnoticed for thousands of years.

Others are reading now

A discovery in a remote corner of the world has surprised researchers studying ancient wildlife. The finding is prompting new questions about how some species may survive unnoticed for thousands of years.

Researchers say the finding highlights both the extraordinary biodiversity of New Guinea’s forests and how much wildlife there remains poorly documented.

Forests and protection

The rediscovery has also drawn attention to the forests where the animals still live. Parts of West Papua have faced increasing logging activity, raising concerns among scientists and conservation groups.

According to the BBC, the habitat of the ring-tailed glider in particular could be vulnerable if large areas of forest are cleared. The species spends much of its life in tree hollows high in the canopy.

Researchers say the discovery strengthens arguments for protecting forests under Indigenous land rights.

Also read

Several conservation organizations are supporting efforts to secure legal recognition of local communities’ control over these areas so that logging projects cannot proceed without their approval.

Papua’s forests are widely considered among the most biologically diverse ecosystems on Earth. Scientists believe many species there have yet to be properly documented.

Local knowledge

The research team worked closely with Indigenous communities during the study, writes Digi24. Elders from the Tambrauw and Maybrat groups helped scientists identify the animals and understand their presence in the region.

One co-author of the study, Maybrat community member Rika Korain, said local knowledge played a crucial role in confirming the species.

Prof Tim Flannery, an Australian scientist involved in the research, also highlighted the communities’ traditions surrounding one of the animals. “They’re very traditional people,” he said.

Also read

Referring to the glider, Flannery added that it is considered sacred locally, explaining that “not only won’t they hunt it, they won’t mention its name”.

Species thought long gone

For decades, both animals were known only from fossil remains dating back thousands of years, leading scientists to assume the species had disappeared roughly 6,000 years ago.

The rediscovered mammals include the pygmy long-fingered possum, a striped marsupial weighing about 200 grams. Its most distinctive feature is the fourth finger on each hand, about twice the length of the other digits. Researchers believe this adaptation allows it to extract wood-boring insects hidden inside trees.

The second species, a ring-tailed glider, is a nocturnal tree-dweller that shelters in hollows high in rainforest trees.

Scientists verified the animals’ identity by matching fossil records with historical images and preserved museum specimens before conducting field surveys in isolated rainforest areas. Their findings were published in the journal Records of the Australian Museum.

Also read

Sources: BBC, Digi24, Records of the Australian Museum