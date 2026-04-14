5 cars that hold value and 5 that lose it fast

Electric vehicles are losing value faster than most other cars, highlighting a growing divide in the resale market.

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Electric vehicles are losing value faster than most other cars, highlighting a growing divide in the resale market.

New figures suggest that what buyers choose today could significantly shape what they recover years down the line.

EVs under pressure

According to an iSeeCars analysis, cited by Money Talks News, depreciation varies sharply depending on vehicle type and demand.

While the average car loses 41.8% of its value over five years, electric vehicles drop far more steeply. By comparison, trucks lose closer to a third of their value over the same period, pointing to a widening gap between segments.

Rapid changes in EV technology and high upfront costs are seen as key reasons resale values struggle to keep pace with more established categories.

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What holds up

Vehicles with steady demand and practical use continue to perform best over time.

The iSeeCars analysis highlights sports cars and pickups as consistent standouts, with models such as the Porsche 718 Cayman and Toyota Tacoma among those retaining a larger share of their original price.

This reflects a broader pattern where reliability, brand strength and niche appeal help support resale values even after several years.

Where values fall

On the other side, depreciation is steepest among electric and high-end luxury models.

Examples from the report include vehicles like the Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model S, as well as large SUVs such as the Infiniti QX80 and Range Rover, all of which lose a significant portion of their value within five years.

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These declines suggest that higher purchase prices do not necessarily translate into long-term value retention.

Looking ahead

The findings point to a shift in buyer priorities, with long-term costs and resale potential becoming more central to purchase decisions.

As the market evolves, vehicles that balance affordability, durability and demand may continue to outperform, while newer technologies could face ongoing pressure until pricing and consumer confidence stabilize.

Sources: Money Talks News, iSeeCars