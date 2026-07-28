A piece of racing history is going up for auction, and it will cost you millions

Gooding & Company is auctioning a legendary 1968 Porsche 907 Langheck alongside an incredible collection of million-dollar classics at Pebble Beach.

Next month, car collectors will gather at Pebble Beach for a truly historic auction. The main attraction is a legendary vehicle that completely changed the trajectory of endurance racing. According to recent reporting by elEconomista, Gooding & Company will auction some of the most important models ever built by the famous German manufacturer.

The legendary long tail

Chassis 907-005 holds a special place in the history of international motorsport. This specific car became the first Porsche to secure an overall victory at the 24 Hours of Daytona back in 1968. That historic triumph marked the beginning of an era of total dominance for the brand in endurance competitions.

The car features a distinctive long-tail body designed specifically to maximize top speed on fast circuits. A unique eight-cylinder boxer engine sits right behind the driver to deliver massive power on the track. Following its victory in America, the vehicle also secured a second-place finish at the Monza 1000 Kilometers.

A specialist named Joe Cavaglieri recently restored the historic machine with incredible attention to detail. He respected the original configuration entirely while preserving its extensive exhibition history. Experts estimate the final auction price will land somewhere between 3.9 and 4.7 million euros.

Millions for classic rarities

While the Daytona winner is the main event, the auction catalog features several other highly coveted classics. Bidders will have the chance to purchase a 1967 Porsche 910, which is one of only 27 units ever produced. This rare track machine carries an estimated value between 1.55 and 1.9 million euros.

The event will also present a stunning 1964 Porsche 904 Carrera GTS to wealthy collectors. An exclusive 1958 Porsche 550A Spyder shares that exact same massive valuation of up to 1.9 million euros. These specific models rarely change hands and always attract intense bidding wars from international buyers.

Fans of the older 356 generation will also find some incredible pieces to fight over. A rare 1959 Super GT Speedster could easily fetch a price between 690,000 and 860,000 euros. A slightly newer Twin Grille Roadster is also looking for a new garage for up to 560,000 euros.

Modern power and performance

The Pebble Beach auction does not focus exclusively on vehicles from the distant past. A Porsche 911 Classic Turbo, carefully reimagined by the specialists at Singer, offers a beautiful modern take on retro design. This customized masterpiece includes heavy modifications and could sell for up to 1.55 million euros.

Collectors seeking pure performance will likely target a 1994 Porsche 964 Turbo 3.6 S Flachbau. This incredibly rare flat-nose version represents one of the most unique iterations of the air-cooled era. Its pristine condition and historical significance push its estimated value past the one million euro mark.

The newest addition to the catalog is a practically untouched 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach. The powerful track car shows just 212 kilometers on the odometer since leaving the factory. Anyone wanting to take it home will need to spend up to 860,000 euros on auction day.