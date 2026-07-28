Delusional Trump says he already “won three times” — and will “do it again” in 2028

While loyal supporters view the statements as mere political theater, legal scholars warningly note that claiming multiple unconstitutional terms undermines democratic norms.

Political speeches usually follow a familiar script of achievements and future promises.

But when a national leader starts rewriting past election results in public, the line between campaign banter and reality completely disappears.

Claiming three victories

Donald Trump recently left political observers stunned during a high-profile public appearance.

Speaking to a room packed with journalists, the 80-year-old president made a startling declaration about his personal electoral record.

The comments came during the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Friday, July 24. Wearing a bright red baseball cap stamped with the year 2028, Trump insisted that he has never lost a presidential race.

“I won three times, and now, I’m going to do it again,” Trump told the crowd, according to The Irish Star.

Defying the constitution

The bold statement directly contradicts official election results and ignores long-standing constitutional boundaries. Under the United States Constitution, no president is permitted to serve more than two terms in office.

Yet Trump framed his current time in office as his third historical victory. He then teased plans for a fourth campaign, framing the move as a favor to the press corps.

“To show just how much I care about the press, and I want to save your ratings, I am pleased to announce my intention to, and this is somewhat of a scoop, my intention to run for a fourth term as president of the United States,” he said at the time, as reported by The Irish Star.

Fueled by AI artwork

Critics quickly seized on the remarks as evidence of an increasingly unhinged political strategy. The controversy only deepened over the weekend when Trump took his message to social media.

According to The Irish Star, the president published dozens of artificial intelligence images on Truth Social. Many featured him wearing his red 2028 hat alongside bizarre superhero imagery and sci-fi movie posters.

One particular image showed him as a time traveler rescuing George Washington, while another featured the slogan “GIVE THE ENEMY NIGHTMARES” above the year 2028.

A dangerous precedent

The combination of wild digital posts and public claims of winning three elections has reignited fierce debate among political commentators.

While loyal supporters view the statements as mere political theater, legal scholars warningly note that claiming multiple unconstitutional terms undermines democratic norms.

Whether the remarks are serious ambitions or provocative performance art, Trump seems determined to keep his 2028 messaging at the forefront of American politics.

Sources: The Irish Star