Russian military authorized strength increases to 2.4 million personnel

Managing a massive national military during a prolonged international conflict demands a steady supply of fresh troops.

Keeping those ranks filled often requires sudden administrative changes, quick bureaucratic shifts, and official legal decrees signed behind closed doors, reports Meduza.

Bumping up ranks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed another official decree to expand the overall size of the country’s armed forces. The new order pushes the total authorized strength of the military to 2,426,130 personnel.

That total includes a direct bump in active military service members. Under the new directive, active military personnel numbers will jump from 1,510,000 to 1,535,000, effectively adding 25,000 active service members to the ranks.

The official order takes effect on August 1. According to reporting by Meduza, official state documents indicate that the personnel changes are tied directly to the creation of new military construction units within the Russian Armed Forces.

This latest decision marks the third time the Kremlin has adjusted its official army numbers in just six months. Similar expansion decrees were previously signed in both March and June of 2026.

Sixth war expansion

The previous update came just over a month ago. That June decree raised the total authorized headcount to 2,399,130 personnel, though government officials offered no public explanation for the sudden shift at that time.

Sustaining a force that size requires non-stop recruitment drives alongside heavy logistical support right across the country. By regularly raising legal limits, Moscow ensures it can legally bring in more personnel across various specialized defense roles.

Expanding specialized construction teams suggests Russia is preparing for long-term defensive building and infrastructural support behind the front lines. These specialized engineering units are often tasked with constructing fortifications, repairing damaged transport hubs, and managing field logistics.

Whether the military can actually hit these ambitious target numbers remains an open question for independent analysts. Even so, the repeated legal updates show that Moscow is settling in for a very long war effort.

Sources: Meduza