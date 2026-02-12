BMW issues urgent global alert affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles

BMW has launched a sweeping recall affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles worldwide after identifying a starter motor defect that, in extreme cases, could pose a fire risk.

Others are reading now

BMW has sounded the alarm over a widespread issue impacting drivers across multiple markets. The scale of the move is significant, and it comes at a delicate moment for Germany’s automotive heavyweights.

The warning follows internal checks and mounting customer reports that prompted action at the highest level of the company.

BMW confirmed on Wednesday that a “mid six-figure” number of cars worldwide are being recalled after internal inspections and complaints uncovered a defect linked to the starter motor.

Media reports indicate that roughly 575,000 vehicles across several model lines could be involved. The problem centres on the starter’s magnetic switch.

A BMW spokesman said: “After a high number of start cycles, increased wear and tear can develop inside the component.”

Also read

Early signs emerge

For many drivers, the first indication may be difficulty starting the engine, or the car failing to start altogether.

BMW said that in more serious cases the fault can lead to excessive heat build-up, creating a potential fire risk.

A spokesman for ADAC, Germany’s equivalent of the AA, warned: “Metal abrasion within the magnetic switch could trigger a short circuit, leading to overheating at the starter—potentially even while the car is being driven.”

The recall affects a wide range of core models, including the 2 Series Coupe, 3 Series Saloon and Touring, 4 Series Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe, 5 Series Saloon and Touring, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X3, X4, X5, X6 and the Z4. The Toyota Supra is also included due to shared BMW components.

Repair and pressure

BMW said the remedy involves replacing the starter motor, with certain vehicles also requiring a new battery.

Also read

In Germany, drivers have been advised not to leave their vehicles running unattended after starting. Owners are being urged to check their vehicle identification number through official recall databases and book a dealer appointment if needed.

The announcement follows a recent recall in the United States, where BMW of North America withdrew 87,394 vehicles over starter overheating and fire concerns. Although no formal link has been confirmed, the overlap in models and fault descriptions has drawn attention.

The development adds to broader challenges facing German carmakers, who have dealt with emissions scandals, software issues and battery-related concerns in electric vehicles in recent years, while also navigating slower demand in China and tougher competition globally.

Sources: Company statement, ADAC, media reports