Despite Tesla’s sales tank, its grip on the US market tightens

Tesla’s US sales fell in early 2026, but a sharper drop across the EV market pushed its share above 50%, tightening its grip on the shrinking sector.

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Tesla’s US sales dropped sharply in early 2026, but the broader electric vehicle market collapsed even faster—tightening the company’s hold on the sector.

The shift marks a reversal from recent years, when rising competition steadily eroded Tesla’s dominance.

According to InsideEVs, citing Cox Automotive data, Tesla sold about 117,300 vehicles in the US in the first quarter, down 8.4% year-on-year and its weakest quarterly result since 2021.

But the wider market fell much harder. Total US EV sales dropped 27%, while non-Tesla EV sales plunged 41%.

Market contracts sharply

The downturn follows a major policy shift.

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Federal EV tax credits expired in late 2025, removing a key driver of demand and triggering a sharp correction across the industry. A rush to claim incentives before the deadline created a boom-and-bust cycle, with sales dropping steeply afterward.

Tesla was hit—but less severely than its rivals.

As a result, its market share jumped from 43.2% to 54.2%, giving it majority control of the US EV market for the first time since early 2024.

One model dominates

Tesla’s performance continues to hinge on the Model Y.

The SUV accounted for roughly one in three EVs sold in the US and made up about two-thirds of Tesla’s own sales. Its combination of pricing, range and software has kept demand relatively strong even as the market shrinks.

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Other models struggled.

Model 3 sales fell nearly 40%, reflecting both weaker sedan demand and recent production changes. The Cybertruck also declined sharply, with sales down 45% year-on-year and far below earlier expectations.

Strategy under pressure

Tesla faces broader challenges beyond market conditions.

The company has not launched a new mass-market vehicle since the Cybertruck in 2023, and CEO Elon Musk has increasingly focused on AI and robotics.

At the same time, competitors are scaling back EV plans, canceling projects and shifting resources toward hybrids and combustion vehicles.

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A shrinking pie

For years, Tesla’s dominance declined as the EV market expanded and rivals gained ground.

Now the opposite is happening: the market is shrinking, and Tesla is consolidating power within it.

The company is reportedly working on new, more affordable models, but for now, its growing share says less about its own momentum—and more about the scale of the industry’s pullback.

Sources: InsideEVs, Cox Automotive