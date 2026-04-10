Tesla reconsiders smaller electric car as sales pressures grow

Tesla appears to be rethinking its approach to lower-cost vehicles as it faces slowing growth and shifting market conditions.

Others are reading now

Tesla appears to be rethinking its approach to lower-cost vehicles as it faces slowing growth and shifting market conditions.

The move follows years of uncertainty over whether a more affordable model would fit into the company’s long-term plans.

According to CleanTechnica, citing a Reuters report, sources familiar with the matter say Tesla is now working on a smaller, cheaper electric vehicle.

Changing direction

The reported development signals a change from Elon Musk’s earlier stance that lower-priced cars would become less relevant in a future shaped by autonomous transport.

He had previously argued that robotaxis and Full Self-Driving technology would reduce the need for budget-friendly personal vehicles.

Also read

However, weaker sales momentum and missed expansion targets appear to be driving a reassessment of that position.

Early plans

The vehicle is still said to be in the early stages, with limited details confirmed.

Reuters reported that production could begin in China, with possible expansion to the United States and Europe depending on demand.

“Three of the people said the compact SUV would be produced in China, and one said Tesla also aims to expand ‌production to the United States and Europe.”

Market realities

Demand for smaller, more affordable SUVs remains strong across Europe, Asia and South America.

Also read

CleanTechnica noted that such a model could help Tesla reach buyers who have been priced out of its current lineup.

The shift also comes as competition in the EV market intensifies, with both legacy automakers and companies such as BYD expanding their lower-cost offerings.

Balancing autonomy

A Tesla employee told Reuters that future models are expected to support both autonomous and human-driven operation.

“While aiming for full autonomy across its lineup, the person said, Tesla realizes ⁠many global markets won’t see meaningful adoption – nor regulatory acceptance – of driverless vehicles for years.”

The development underscores the gap between Tesla’s long-term autonomy goals and current market realities.

Also read

Sources: CleanTechnica, Reuters