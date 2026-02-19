Electric SUVs with the longest range in 2026

Range remains a key factor for many buyers considering an electric vehicle

Range remains a key factor for many buyers considering an electric vehicle. A new ranking from BGR highlights which electric SUVs in 2026 offer the longest battery range based on EPA standards.

The list compares models currently available and ranks them according to their maximum estimated range depending on battery configuration and trim level.

Lucid Gravity tops the list

At the top of the ranking is the 2026 Lucid Gravity. According to BGR, top versions can deliver up to 450 miles of EPA-estimated range.

That makes it the electric SUV with the longest official range among the models mentioned.

Rivian R1S exceeds 400 miles

In second place is the 2026 Rivian R1S equipped with the Max battery pack. This configuration offers an estimated range of up to 410 miles.

The model therefore ranks among the longest-range electric SUVs available in 2026.

Tesla Model Y varies by version

The 2026 Tesla Model Y is also included in the ranking. Its range varies between 294 and 357 miles depending on version and drivetrain.

The difference is influenced by battery pack choice and wheel size, which affect overall EPA estimates.

Tesla Model X close to 350 miles

The 2026 Tesla Model X is also listed among the top five models. Its maximum EPA-estimated range reaches up to 352 miles.

This places it in the upper segment among larger electric SUVs.

Polestar 3 above 300 miles

The list concludes with the 2025 Polestar 3, which according to the review delivers more than 300 miles of range depending on configuration.

The ranking is based solely on EPA-estimated figures and compares models across multiple brands.

Source: BGR