Elon Musk rules out plans for a Tesla motorcycle

Tesla has no plans to develop a motorcycle. The company’s CEO, Elon Musk, confirmed that in a response to a user on the platform X.

The question came from a follower who asked whether the electric vehicle maker might eventually expand its lineup to include an electric motorcycle.

Direct response on social media

Musk is active on X and regularly responds to questions about Tesla’s products and long-term direction.

In his reply, he made clear that a motorcycle is not part of the company’s strategy. He did not indicate that such a project is under consideration.

Reference to past accident

Musk has previously said that he was involved in a serious motorcycle accident when he was younger.

According to his earlier remarks, that experience shaped his view on motorcycles and is one reason Tesla does not pursue that category of vehicle.

Continued focus on other segments

Instead, Tesla remains focused on electric cars, trucks and the development of autonomous technology.

The company has expanded its portfolio within those areas in recent years and has not announced plans for two-wheeled vehicles.

Reiterates previous position

This is not the first time Musk has dismissed the idea of a Tesla motorcycle.

With his latest response, he reaffirmed that the company’s direction remains unchanged and that no motorcycle is in development.

Source: Ecoportal