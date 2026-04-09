If You’re Trying to Avoid Tesla, These EVs Are Worth a Look

A growing number of electric vehicle owners are starting to reconsider their options as the market evolves.

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A growing number of electric vehicle owners are starting to reconsider their options as the market evolves.

Shifts in Tesla’s strategy, along with increased competition, are prompting some drivers to explore alternatives.

One reviewer at PCMag said the changing landscape has led him to consider replacing his Tesla Model 3 with a rival EV.

Changing priorities

According to PCMag, Tesla’s focus on autonomy has coincided with a slower pace of updates across its vehicle lineup.

At the same time, other automakers have introduced models with competitive pricing, improved range and updated features.

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Despite this, the appeal of electric driving remains strong, particularly the quiet performance and convenience of home charging.

What matters most

Charging access is a key factor for buyers, especially the growing adoption of Tesla’s North American Charging Standard.

PCMag noted that compatibility with wider charging networks is becoming essential when choosing a new EV.

Price also plays a central role, with many consumers targeting vehicles under $50,000 while expecting strong app connectivity and features.

New contenders

Models such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Toyota bZ are emerging as strong alternatives, offering range and technology at competitive prices.

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Upcoming vehicles including the Rivian R2 and Kia EV3 are expected to further expand choices in the market.

According to PCMag, while no direct replacement for Tesla exists yet, Hyundai and Kia currently offer some of the most balanced options.

Sources: PCMag