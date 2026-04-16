Mazda 6e revealed: How the Chinese-built EV was reshaped for global markets

Mazda’s new 6e electric vehicle may be built in China, but the company says it has made significant changes beyond simple rebranding.

Mazda’s new 6e electric vehicle may be built in China, but the company says it has made significant changes beyond simple rebranding.

The model reflects a broader trend of global collaboration in EV development.

According to Drive, Mazda emphasizes that the vehicle has been extensively reworked to meet expectations in markets such as Europe and Australia.

Key changes

Mazda has focused heavily on suspension tuning to deliver a driving experience more aligned with its traditional feel.

Drive reported that European teams played a major role in refining the handling, adapting it away from the preferences of the Chinese market.

Design overhaul

The exterior design has also been reworked, with Mazda’s own designers leading the styling process.

While some features like flush door handles and frameless windows remain, the overall look follows Mazda’s established design language.

Interior and tech

Inside, the 6e shares much of its layout with its Chinese counterpart, including a large infotainment screen.

However, Mazda has introduced its own materials, finishes and a dedicated smartphone app, expanding connectivity features.

Performance details

The Australian version is powered by a rear-wheel-drive electric motor producing 190kW and 290Nm.

Drive noted that its 78kWh battery delivers a WLTP range of up to 560km, positioning it competitively in the EV market.

Sources: Drive, Mazda