US General warns: Russia planning to trigger “space Pearl Harbor”

A single nuclear detonation in orbit could allegedly destroy up to 10,000 satellites.

Concerns are mounting over reports that Russia could deploy a nuclear weapon in orbit, raising alarms about the vulnerability of global satellite systems.

Military officials warn such a move could reshape modern warfare and disrupt critical infrastructure worldwide.

In an interview with The Times, cited by United24Media, General Steven Whiting, head of the U.S. Space Force, said on April 15 that Moscow may be preparing to position a nuclear warhead in low Earth orbit.

He indicated the weapon would sit between 300 and 1,200 miles above the planet, aimed at undermining Western technological dominance by “leveling the battlefield.”

Rising space risks

According to United24Media, a single detonation in orbit could have sweeping consequences. Up to 10,000 satellites, roughly 80% of those currently in use, could be destroyed or disabled.

Such an event would immediately affect GPS navigation, communications networks, internet services, and military systems relied upon by NATO.

“I won’t speak about our intelligence sources and methods, but obviously it’s a report that we’re very concerned about,” Whiting said.

Military concerns grow

Whiting added that the United States is preparing to significantly increase spending on space defense, potentially reaching $71 billion annually.

He urged allied nations to follow suit to avoid facing what he described as a “space Pearl Harbor.”

He also warned that the next major conflict could “likely be a war that starts in space.”

Suspicious activity noted

The concerns come amid heightened scrutiny of Russian satellite operations. In June 2025, Kosmos-2558 deployed a sub-satellite while shadowing a U.S. reconnaissance satellite.

According to United24Media, Dutch analyst Dr. Marco Langbroek said at the time that the object could be linked to anti-satellite weapons testing, though Russia has described such missions as inspection activities.

Moscow: European satellites fair game

In July 2025, Space Intel Report wrote that Russia had informed international regulators that satellites used by European countries for navigation and broadcasting were considered fair game by the Kremlin.

The notice did not mention the use of conventional weapons but discussed jamming of the satellites’ signals.

Sources: The Times, reported statements from the U.S. Space Force and space analysts, United24Media, Space Intel Report