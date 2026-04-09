Musk Flags Perception Gap in Tesla Self-Driving Debate

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has pointed to what he sees as a key challenge facing autonomous driving

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Tesla CEO Elon Musk has pointed to what he sees as a key challenge facing autonomous driving: public perception may not match the technology’s safety impact.

His comments suggest that how people interpret risk could shape adoption as much as the technology itself.

The remarks came as self-driving systems continue to face scrutiny despite reported safety gains.

A wider concern

Responding to a widely shared video, Musk argued that failures tend to draw more attention than the incidents the system prevents.

“Tesla self-driving saves a lot of lives – the statistics are unequivocal. That doesn’t mean it’s perfect, of course,” he said.

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He added that even significant improvements over human drivers would still leave some fatalities and legal exposure.

The unseen impact

Musk said most people benefiting from the technology would never realise it had protected them.

“The 90% who are still alive mostly won’t even know that Tesla saved them. Nonetheless, it is the right thing to do.”

The comments highlight what analysts describe as a gap between statistical safety gains and public awareness.

A real example

The discussion followed footage of a Tesla Model 3 avoiding a pedestrian in poor visibility at highway speed.

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Supporters say the system’s rapid response in fog and rain shows how automation can outperform human reaction times.

Tesla says its supervised Full Self-Driving system records fewer crashes per mile than the U.S. average, though regulatory and liability concerns continue to shape its rollout.

Sources: Teslarati, Elon Musk statements