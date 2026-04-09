Iran Intercepts Israeli Drone Amid Fragile Truce

A fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States is already facing pressure after a reported incident in southern Iran.

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A fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States is already facing pressure after a reported incident in southern Iran.

The episode highlights how quickly tensions can resurface despite efforts to halt weeks of conflict.

According to Iranian state television, as reported by Hawar News, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it had shot down an Israeli drone over the city of Lar.

Rising tensions

State media reported the aircraft was an Israeli-made Hermes drone, intercepted using Iran’s air defence systems.

Officials warned that any foreign aircraft entering Iranian airspace would be treated as a breach of the ceasefire.

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The statement stressed that even flights not engaged in combat operations could trigger a response.

Ceasefire warning

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned against any “violation of the ceasefire,” signalling a firm stance on enforcement.

Authorities indicated that both U.S. and Israeli aircraft would fall under the same interpretation if they entered Iranian airspace.

The incident was presented as a test of the recently agreed pause in hostilities.

Fragile truce

The ceasefire, mediated by Pakistan, was intended to last two weeks and potentially end weeks of conflict, Hawar News reported.

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The fighting had lasted around six weeks, resulting in thousands of deaths and widespread instability across the region.

It also disrupted global energy supplies, underlining the broader international impact of the confrontation.

Sources: Hawar News, Iranian state television