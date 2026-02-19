Epstein files mention Madeleine McCann

New Epstein docs mention Madeleine McCann.

A newly unsealed cache of documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein includes a brief reference to Madeleine McCann.

The mention, buried in thousands of pages, recounts a reported sighting that authorities have not verified.

Madeleine was three years old when she disappeared on May 3, 2007, during a family holiday at the Ocean Club resort in Praia da Luz, Portugal. Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, had been dining with friends nearby when they discovered she was missing.

Portuguese police launched an immediate search, alerting border and airport officials.

The case went on to become one of the most widely covered missing-person investigations in modern history, yet Madeleine has never been found.

Witness statement

Nearly two decades later, her name surfaced in US Department of Justice filings connected to Epstein and the 2021 conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell on child sex trafficking charges.

The reference appears in a single witness statement dated July 7, 2020.

The unidentified UK-based witness claimed to have seen a girl resembling Madeleine in September 2009 and said the sighting had been reported to local police at the time.

“In September 2009 I was living in [redacted] road. It was a Sunday and very quiet. I turned off from my street on the main road and found myself walking behind a woman and a little girl,” the statement reads.

“There was also a middle-aged man with them, but he was walking much further ahead.

“When I got up close to the girl I noticed she looked like Madeline McCann. The woman was trying to hurry her along and seemed agitated that I was there. The little girl held her hand over her right eye the whole time we were walking along. She kept on turning round to look at me…”

Maxwell reference

The witness added: “Didn’t think about it for years till [I] saw the FB post about [Ghislaine] Maxwell and the theory of her taking Madeline McCann. The woman I saw looked just like Ghislaine Maxwell. I reported the sighting to the police but thought I would report it to you as well.”

One detail cited in the account was that the child “held her hand over her right eye.” Madeleine has coloboma, a distinctive marking in her right pupil often highlighted in public appeals.

However, US and UK authorities have emphasized that the documents contain unverified material submitted by members of the public.

“This production may include fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos, as everything that was sent to the FBI by the public was included in the production that is responsive to the Act,” the DOJ said in a statement.

Officials have not indicated that the report has led to new investigative steps or that it establishes any confirmed link between Madeleine’s disappearance and Epstein or Maxwell.

