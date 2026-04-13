The best used EVs in 2026: smart, affordable choices for every buyer

From budget-friendly models like the Chevy Bolt to premium EVs now selling at a discount, used electric cars in 2026 offer smart, affordable options for buyers at every level.

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Used electric vehicles are becoming one of the smartest ways to enter the EV market, offering modern tech and solid range at significantly lower prices.

As new EV prices remain high and depreciation hits early buyers, the second-hand market is now packed with options for nearly every budget.

According to InsideEVs, many used EVs combine strong reliability with long battery warranties, making them a practical alternative to new models.

Best all-around picks

For most buyers, the Tesla Model 3 remains the benchmark.

It offers strong range, access to Tesla’s charging network and proven long-term durability, with well-kept examples typically priced between $20,000 and $30,000.

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Another standout is the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which delivers fast charging, a practical interior and a more traditional driving experience for those less interested in Tesla’s minimalist design.

Strong options on a budget

Buyers looking to spend less still have compelling choices.

The Chevrolet Bolt is one of the most affordable used EVs, often priced between $13,000 and $20,000, making it an accessible entry point into electric driving.

For city-focused drivers, the Mini Cooper SE offers a more engaging drive, though its limited range makes it better suited to short trips.

SUVs and family cars

Larger used EVs are also becoming easier to find at reasonable prices.

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The Tesla Model Y offers more space and practicality, while alternatives like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Kia EV6 provide a balance of performance and everyday usability.

For families needing more room, the Kia EV9 stands out as a three-row option, though it remains at the higher end of the used market.

Premium EVs for less

Luxury EVs have seen some of the steepest price drops.

Models like the BMW iX, Mercedes EQS and Lucid Air—once priced well into six figures—are now available for far less, opening the door to high-end electric driving at a discount.

What buyers should consider

While the value proposition is strong, buyers should still weigh key factors such as range, charging speed and insurance costs.

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Older models may lack fast-charging capability, and prices can vary significantly depending on location.

Still, with more vehicles entering the market each year, used EVs are quickly becoming the most practical and cost-effective option for many buyers.

Sources: InsideEVs