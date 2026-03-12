Used EV prices could drop as 300,000 cars return to the market

A large wave of electric vehicle leases signed during the early boom in EV incentives is now reaching its end, sending thousands of vehicles back to dealerships.

Industry analysts say the surge could reshape the used EV market and create new opportunities for buyers looking for more affordable electric cars.

According to Autoblog, more than 300,000 electric vehicles are expected to come off lease in 2026.

Lease wave arrives

The incoming vehicles are tied to a spike in EV leasing that took place about three years ago when incentives and consumer interest in electric cars were at high levels.

Many drivers chose three-year lease contracts during that period.

Now those agreements are ending, bringing a large number of vehicles back to dealerships at roughly the same time.

Dealers may benefit

Dealerships could also gain from the return of these vehicles.

Electric cars generally have fewer moving mechanical parts than gasoline vehicles, which can reduce the cost of preparing them for resale.

According to Autoblog, that may allow dealers to recondition and list EVs more quickly compared with traditional vehicles.

Depreciation creates opportunity

One reason used EVs may become attractive deals is depreciation.

Electric vehicles tend to lose value faster than gasoline cars because newer models frequently arrive with improved battery range and updated software.

Autoblog cited dealership data referenced by industry analysts showing that this trend can significantly lower resale prices for older EVs.

Potential savings for buyers

That depreciation may work in favor of second-hand buyers.

Shoppers with around $20,000 to spend may find newer or better-equipped electric vehicles compared with gasoline cars in the same price range.

Some examples mentioned by Autoblog include vehicles such as the Tesla Model 3, Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Audi e-tron that have dropped in value faster than expected.

What buyers should check

Experts recommend focusing on three-year-old lease return vehicles when shopping for a used EV.

These cars often have relatively low mileage and clearer service histories.

Buyers should also check remaining battery warranty coverage, as many manufacturers provide warranties lasting around eight years or up to 100,000 miles.

