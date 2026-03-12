Social media revives old Barron Trump video during #SendBarron debate

Video of Barron Trump’s “tech skills” goes viral online

A old video of Barron Trump is gaining attention online.

The clip, originally shared during an interview with Donald Trump, has now been widely circulated again as users discuss the president’s youngest son.

As tensions between the United States and Iran rise, some social media users have been calling for Barron Trump to serve in the military.

The discussion gained momentum when the hashtag #SendBarron began trending on X.

Posts from users argued that the president’s son should demonstrate the same patriotism expected from other young Americans during wartime.

Online reactions

One user wrote on X, “Why not demonstrate that Trump family spirit of patriotism and sacrifice by sending Barron to fight Iran?”

Another posted, “At least someone from the Trump family should demonstrate how patriotic they are by serving instead of grifting.”

The posts quickly spread across the platform and sparked debate among users.

Amid the online discussion, an older video of Donald Trump speaking about Barron has resurfaced.

Tech skills praised

In the clip, Trump praised his son’s ability with computers.

“He can look at a computer… I turn off his laptop, I said, ‘Oh good,’ and I go back about five minutes later, he’s got his laptop, I say, ‘How do you do that?’” Trump said.

Trump continued by highlighting what he described as Barron’s talent with technology.

“He’s got an unbelievable aptitude in technology,” he said.

The video quickly spread across social media as users reacted to the comments.

Jokes online

Many social media users responded with humor.

One person wrote on X, “This is exactly how my grandma looks at me when I fix the TV by switching the input.”

Another joked, “This how my dad reacts when I turn on Netflix for him.”

Some users also pointed out that Barron Trump may not qualify for certain military roles due to his height.

Barron, who is reportedly around 6 feet 9 inches tall, exceeds the standard height limit for some positions.

The U.S. Army’s general height guidelines typically set an upper limit of around 6 feet 8 inches for certain roles.

