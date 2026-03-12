Putin could send troops to Iran “just like North Korea,” Zelensky warns

Russia and Iran have significantly strengthened their political and military ties

Others are reading now

Tehran has supplied Russia with Shahed drones that have been widely used against Ukrainian cities, while the two countries have deepened cooperation in defense, intelligence and regional security matters.

The partnership was further reinforced in 2025 when Moscow and Tehran signed a strategic cooperation agreement aimed at expanding military collaboration between the two countries.

Now Ukraine’s president is warning that the alliance could escalate even further.

Zelensky raises troop warning

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia could potentially send troops to support Iran as tensions in the Middle East continue to grow.

Speaking in an interview with Irish journalist and influencer Caolan Robertson, Zelensky argued that Moscow has already been assisting Tehran militarily and could take the next step by deploying soldiers.

Also read

“Given the situation, there is only one question: when and which country will be the first to support the Iranian regime by sending troops?” Zelensky said.

“Just like it happened with Russia, when North Korea sent 10,000 soldiers, who are currently deployed in Russia but could be sent to Ukraine. The same could happen in Iran. Russia could send troops there.”

Growing military support

Zelensky also claimed that Russia has already begun supporting Iran with drones and could provide further military assistance.

According to the Ukrainian leader, Moscow could help Tehran with missile systems as well as air defense capabilities.

These claims come as reports have emerged suggesting Russia has increased intelligence sharing with Iran during the current conflict in the Middle East.

Also read

War in Iran escalates

The warning comes after the United States and Israel launched a large scale military campaign against Iran on February 28.

Hundreds of strikes reportedly targeted strategic military facilities across the country.

The attacks killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior Iranian military officials.

Leadership change in Tehran

Following the strikes, Ali Khamenei’s son Mojtaba Khamenei was chosen as Iran’s new Supreme Leader.

Russian President Vladimir Putin later congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment.

Also read

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Iran had not requested military assistance from Russia and that Moscow had so far only provided political support.

Strategic partnership

Russia and Iran signed a strategic partnership agreement in January 2025 aimed at strengthening military and security cooperation.

According to reports by the Financial Times, Iran also signed a secret deal worth around €500 million to purchase advanced Russian air defense systems as part of efforts to rebuild its air defense network following previous conflicts with Israel.

The Washington Post has also reported that Russia may have provided Iran with intelligence about the location of US warships and aircraft in the Middle East.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Financial Times, Washington Post, Digi24