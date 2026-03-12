Israeli strike may have destroyed the last operational F-14 fighters

For more than five decades, the F-14 Tomcat symbolized long-range air defense and Cold War aviation technology. Now, according to Israeli reports, the aircraft’s operational history may have reached its final chapter.

Israeli officials say the last operational F-14 fighters were destroyed during a strike on an Iranian air base earlier this month, bringing an end to the aircraft’s service.

The attack reportedly took place on March 8, 2026, targeting a military facility in Isfahan where the remaining Tomcats were stationed, according to Israeli military intelligence cited by WPTech.

If confirmed, the strike would end the 54-year operational life of the aircraft, which first entered service in the early 1970s.

A unique survivor

After the US Navy retired the F-14 in 2006, Iran remained the only country still operating the aircraft.

Despite their age, the fighters were considered dangerous because of their long-range weapon systems.

The Tomcat could carry AIM-54 Phoenix missiles capable of striking targets more than 180 kilometers away. Iran later fielded its own version of the missile known as the Fakour-90.

Even in limited numbers, these aircraft were viewed as a valuable component of Iran’s air defense capabilities.

Built for carriers

The F-14 was designed as a fleet defense fighter for US aircraft carriers during the Cold War.

Its distinctive variable-sweep wings allowed it to perform well at both low speeds, such as during carrier landings, and at high speeds of up to Mach 2.3.

A two-person crew operated the aircraft, with a pilot in the front seat and a radar intercept officer responsible for managing radar and weapons systems.

A technological milestone

The Tomcat was notable not only for its performance but also for its advanced electronics.

One of its key systems was the Central Air Data Computer (CADC), an early microprocessor-based system that processed information from multiple sensors to control aircraft systems and flight data.

Together with the Hughes AN/AWG-9 radar and Phoenix missile system, the technology allowed the aircraft to engage multiple targets at long range.

These capabilities helped define the F-14 as one of the most recognizable fighters of its era.

Sources: WPTech