Kenya bans citizens from joining Russia’s war in Ukraine

Kenya has moved to stop its citizens from being recruited into Russia’s war in Ukraine following growing concern at home. The decision comes after reports that large numbers of Kenyans had signed up to fight abroad.

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Reuters reports that Kenya and Russia have agreed that Kenyans will no longer be eligible to enlist through Russia’s Ministry of Defence. The announcement was made after Kenyan Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi met his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

“And I want to make it clear that we have now agreed that Kenyans shall not be enlisted through the (Russian) Ministry of Defence – they will no longer be eligible to be enlisted,” Mudavadi said. “There will no further enlisting.”

Recruitment concerns

Kenyan authorities say more than 1,000 citizens have already been recruited to fight, drawn by promises of high pay and bonuses.

Reuters reports that the scale of recruitment has sparked anger, with families raising concerns and calling for government action.

Mudavadi said pressure from affected families played a role in pushing the issue forward.

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“We want Kenyans stopped – they should not be enlisted at all,” he said.

Existing fighters

While new recruitment will be halted, Kenya says it will continue to support citizens already in Russia.

Mudavadi said consular assistance would be provided through official diplomatic channels for those who had signed contracts and may need help.

Lavrov, speaking alongside him, said that Kenyan nationals had joined the Russian military voluntarily.

Wider picture

The number of Africans involved in the war remains unclear, though Kyiv has said more than 1,700 Africans are fighting on Russia’s side.

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Reuters reports that Kenyan officials have previously warned of possible recruitment networks involving traffickers and corrupt actors.

Diplomatic balance

Despite the issue, Kenya signaled it wants to maintain broader ties with Moscow.

Mudavadi highlighted cooperation in sectors such as energy, tourism and agriculture, stressing that relations should not be defined solely by the war.

“We do not want for any reason our partnership with Russia to be defined from the lenses of the special operation (in Ukraine) agenda only,” he said.

Sources: Reuters



