Expert says keeping your car longer could save you thousands

Car prices have risen sharply in recent years, putting more pressure on households to make smarter ownership decisions.

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Car prices have risen sharply in recent years, putting more pressure on households to make smarter ownership decisions.

For many drivers, the biggest financial question is no longer what to buy, but when to replace it.

That decision can have a bigger impact on long-term costs than many expect.

The real cost of depreciation

New vehicles lose value fastest in their early years, making frequent upgrades expensive.

AOL reported, citing Kelley Blue Book data, that cars can lose around 30% of their value within the first two years.

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Carfax estimates are slightly different, suggesting about a 20% drop in the first year followed by steady declines.

Despite the variation, both point to the same trend: most of a car’s value is lost early.

Why keeping it matters

This rapid depreciation means ownership length plays a key role in total cost.

For example, a $50,000 car kept for five years costs far more per year than one kept for ten. Spreading that initial price over a longer period reduces the financial hit significantly.

In simple terms, the longer you keep a car, the cheaper it becomes annually.

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Expert advice explained

Personal finance commentator Humphrey Yang, known for breaking down money topics for younger audiences, has argued that drivers should hold onto their vehicles as long as possible.

In a video cited by AOL, he advised buyers to “drive it into the ground,” highlighting depreciation as the main reason.

His approach reflects a broader shift toward maximising value rather than upgrading frequently.

When replacing may make sense

Still, keeping a car forever is not always the best option.

Rising repair costs, declining reliability or the need for newer safety features can justify replacing a vehicle earlier.

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In some cases, maintenance expenses can begin to outweigh the savings from avoiding depreciation.

More than just the price tag

Ownership costs extend beyond the purchase price.

Kelley Blue Book notes that insurance, fuel, maintenance and financing all contribute to the total cost. A vehicle with better reliability or resale value may ultimately be the cheaper option over time.

How long cars can last

Modern vehicles are also built to last longer than before.

Consumer Reports estimates many can reach at least 200,000 miles with proper care. For the average driver, that could mean well over a decade of use.

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As cars become more durable, the financial argument for holding onto them continues to strengthen.

Sources: AOL; Kelley Blue Book; Carfax; Consumer Reports