Musk targets OpenAI leadership as legal battle escalates

A legal dispute between Elon Musk and OpenAI is intensifying as the case moves closer to trial.

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A legal dispute between Elon Musk and OpenAI is intensifying as the case moves closer to trial.

New court filings reveal the extent of changes Musk is seeking at the artificial intelligence company he helped establish.

The case could have significant implications for OpenAI’s leadership and structure.

Leadership targeted

Elon Musk is seeking the removal of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman, according to a recent court filing.

As reported by Anadolu Agency, Musk’s lawyers said he would pursue their removal if a court finds the company misled him.

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“Plaintiff will seek an order removing Altman as a director from the OpenAI nonprofit board and removing both Altman and Brockman as officers of the OpenAI for-profit,” the filing stated.

Nonprofit dispute

The lawsuit centers on Musk’s claim that he contributed $38 million under the understanding OpenAI would remain a nonprofit organization.

He is now asking the court to restore that structure and ensure the company operates as a “genuine nonprofit.”

OpenAI currently runs under a hybrid model, where a nonprofit entity holds a stake in its for-profit business.

Escalating tensions

OpenAI has pushed back ahead of the trial. Anadolu Agency reports that the company recently urged US regulators to examine what it described as improper and anti-competitive actions by Musk.

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In a letter, OpenAI’s chief strategy officer Jason Kwon accused Musk of attempting to undermine the company through various efforts.

Financial stakes

Earlier filings suggested Musk could seek damages of up to $134 billion, tied to what his legal team described as wrongful gains.

However, the latest filing indicates he wants any such gains returned to OpenAI’s charitable arm rather than kept personally.

What comes next

The case is expected to go before a jury later this month, potentially shaping the future direction of OpenAI.

The outcome may influence how major AI companies balance commercial growth with public-interest missions.

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Sources: Anadolu Agency