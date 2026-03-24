Jaguar design chief Gerry McGovern leaves after 22 years

Jaguar has confirmed that its design chief Gerry McGovern is leaving the company immediately.

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The move comes after more than two decades with the British carmaker. McGovern has been one of the most influential figures in Jaguar’s history, shaping the look and feel of many of its most famous models.

Rumors of McGovern’s exit

The departure comes during a turbulent time for Jaguar as it launches the new all-electric Type 00, reports Boosted. Rumors of his exit first appeared before Christmas in international media. At the time, Jaguar quickly denied the reports, calling them false. Now, the company has officially announced that McGovern will leave at the end of the month. Staff were informed through an internal memo, which Autocar magazine obtained.

During his 22 years at Jaguar Land Rover, McGovern helped create some of the world’s best-selling vehicles. He was the lead designer behind the modern Range Rover and played a key role in reviving the Land Rover Defender. His work has defined the visual identity of both Jaguar and Land Rover for a generation.

The reasons for his departure have not been officially stated. However, many insiders believe his approach clashed with Jaguar’s recent strategy to rebrand itself as a fully electric luxury brand. McGovern has long favored blending heritage with innovation, and some say the shift to an all-electric line was a turning point.

New branding

Jaguar maintains that its new electric direction is meant to position the brand alongside ultra-luxury competitors like Bentley and Rolls-Royce. Both of those brands, owned by BMW and Volkswagen, have decided not to fully commit to electric cars. Rolls-Royce recently announced that there are not enough customers for an exclusively electric lineup. They will continue to produce cars with the BMW-developed 6.75-liter V12 engine.

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McGovern’s exit marks the end of an era for Jaguar. His influence on the company’s design language and global image has been immense. The next steps for Jaguar’s creative team are now closely watched by the industry. How the brand balances its heritage with the move to electric vehicles will likely define its future success.