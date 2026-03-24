Jury orders Bill Cosby to pay $59m in civil assault case

A California jury has awarded more than $59 million to a woman who accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault dating back to 1972. The decision, delivered after several days of deliberation, marks one of the largest civil judgments against the former TV star.

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The case was brought by Donna Motsinger, a former waitress, and was allowed to proceed under California laws that reopened expired sexual assault claims.

Coverage from the BBC and detailed court reporting by The New York Times show that jurors ultimately accepted her account of what happened more than five decades ago.

Courtroom battle

The total award bundles damages for her suffering with a far larger sum meant to penalize Cosby, reaching $59.25 million overall.

Motsinger told the court that she was given wine and a pill before losing awareness. Her complaint stated: “Next thing she knew, she was going in and out of consciousness.”

Cosby denied the allegation. His lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, argued in court that the financial penalties were unjustified.

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“This is not about providing deterrence,” she told jurors, adding: “A blind 88-year-old man can’t leave his house.”

Afterward, she confirmed an appeal was coming: “But we believe we have a strong appeal and we’ll pursue that.”

In sworn testimony referenced during proceedings, Cosby said he could not recall whether any sexual contact occurred, stating: “I cannot remember if I did or not.”

A wider pattern

The ruling lands in the context of years of accusations that have reshaped Cosby’s public standing. Dozens of women have accused him of misconduct over time, claims he has consistently denied.

His only criminal conviction, in a separate case, was overturned in 2021 on procedural grounds after nearly three years in prison. Since then, civil trials have continued, including a 2022 case in which another accuser won damages, underscoring how these lawsuits are increasingly determining accountability.

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Motsinger, now in her 80s, described the outcome as long overdue. “It has been 54 years to get justice,” she said, according to the BBC.

The verdict reflects a wider legal shift in the United States, where changes to time-limit laws have allowed decades-old allegations to be tested in court rather than dismissed outright.

For Cosby, once a defining figure in American entertainment, each ruling adds to an ongoing reassessment of his legacy.

Sources: BBC, The New York Times