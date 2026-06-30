Mechanics expose four silent habits that completely ruin automatic transmissions

Mechanics warn against four classic mistakes American drivers make without knowing it.

Driving a car with an automatic transmission seems completely foolproof. You shift into gear, press the gas pedal, and the vehicle does all the heavy lifting. However, millions of drivers are inadvertently cutting the lifespan of their vehicles short due to a few common, hidden habits.

With electric vehicles and standard automatics dominating the modern market, understanding proper care is more critical than ever. The German automobile club ADAC recently compiled a guide highlighting the four worst habits that ruin automatic transmissions.

1. Shifting gears while still rolling

The most destructive mistake a driver can make is selecting Drive or Reverse before the car comes to a complete stop. Shifting while the wheels are still moving forces the internal clutch plates and the torque converter to fight against the vehicle’s momentum.

While modern vehicles often feature electronic lockouts to reduce immediate catastrophic failures, repeated rolling shifts generate intense friction. Over time, this friction wears down the internal plates, eventually resulting in a repair bill that can easily reach five figures. Always wait until the vehicle is entirely stationary before changing gears.

2. Coasting downhill in neutral

A surprisingly common myth among drivers is that switching to Neutral while coasting down a long hill saves fuel. In reality, it does not save gas, and it actively starves the transmission of necessary lubrication.

When a vehicle is put in Neutral, the internal oil pump pressure drops significantly. While the pump slows down, the drive shaft continues to spin rapidly due to the rolling wheels. This dangerous combination causes the transmission fluid to overheat and prematurely wears out the friction discs. Instead, keep the car in gear to utilize engine braking safely.

3. Using ‘Park’ without the parking brake

Shifting a vehicle into Park on a hill without pulling the emergency brake is the fastest way to cause mechanical damage. When you rely solely on the Park setting, the entire weight of the vehicle rests on a tiny metal pin inside the transmission called a parking pawl.

The proper parking sequence

To protect the parking pawl from snapping or bending under the weight of the vehicle, drivers should follow this specific order:

Come to a complete stop and keep your foot pressed firmly on the brake pedal. Engage the parking brake completely. Release your foot from the brake pedal so the weight of the vehicle settles onto the emergency brake. Shift the transmission into Park.

4. Treating transmission fluid as a lifetime fill

Many vehicle owners mistakenly believe that transmission fluid never needs to be changed. Neglecting this basic maintenance item is a critical error that drastically reduces the lifespan of the vehicle.

For a traditional automatic transmission, experts recommend a fluid change and system flush roughly every 62,000 miles. For specialized dual-clutch systems, some manufacturers require intervals as short as 37,000 miles. Old fluid loses its ability to lubricate components, breaks down under high heat, and leaves harmful deposits throughout the system.

Sources: trend.dk