Mechanics reveal five legendary car engines that can last a million miles

Some car engines have earned a reputation for lasting almost forever, and some of them have proven it with mileages that seem almost unreal.

The auto industry has evolved significantly over recent decades.

Today’s engines are often smaller, more technically advanced, and designed with a focus on maximizing fuel economy. In the past, the priority was largely on durability and robust construction. The result was engines that, in many cases, could easily run for hundreds of thousands of miles.

Several of these engines are still renowned among car enthusiasts and mechanics for their exceptional reliability. Five engines are frequently highlighted as examples of engineering that has achieved an almost legendary status.

As reported by Reidasofficial.

Toyota 1UZ With Impressive Mileage

One of the most famous engines in this category is Toyota’s 1UZ. The 4.0-liter V8 engine was introduced in the late 1980s and was used in models like the Lexus LS and Lexus GS.

The engine quickly gained a reputation for extreme durability. A frequently cited example is a Lexus LS 400 that covered more than 930,000 miles without any major engine problems. The secret lies in its robust design and incredibly high production quality. (Note: While some sources credit a timing chain, the legendary early 1UZ actually utilized an over-engineered timing belt setup that contributed to its smooth, bulletproof nature).

Toyota 3UR-FE Built for Heavy Loads

Toyota is also behind another engine with remarkable durability. The 5.7-liter V8 engine (the 3UR-FE) was primarily used in the full-size Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

One owner in the US drove his truck for 1 million miles in just ten years. That mileage equates to roughly 100,000 miles every single year. The story is a testament to the immense stress and heavy workloads this engine can handle over a long period.

Honda F22A With Simple and Robust Construction

For many years, Honda has been known for its reliable engines. The F22A engine from the 1990s Honda Accord is a prime example.

The 2.2-liter four-cylinder combined simple construction with rock-solid reliability. This combination made it incredibly popular among all Americans, as it could last a remarkably long time without requiring extensive or expensive maintenance.

Nissan QR25DE With Stable Operation

Nissan’s QR25DE is another engine frequently highlighted for its longevity. The 2.5-liter engine was used in highly popular US models like the Nissan Altima and the Nissan Frontier.

While the engine isn’t necessarily known for spectacular, high-revving performance, it is highly regarded for its stable and reliable operation. Routine, regular maintenance has, in most cases, been entirely sufficient to guarantee a very long lifespan.

Cummins 5.9 Turbodiesel With Extreme Strength

The list concludes with the legendary Cummins B-series 5.9-liter inline-six turbodiesel engine, famously utilized in Dodge Ram heavy-duty pickup trucks.

This engine’s architecture was purpose-built for hard work. A massive cast-iron block, a forged crankshaft, and a highly efficient cooling system enable it to withstand extreme payloads, towing stresses, and incredibly high mileage.

These five engines illustrate a golden era in the automotive industry where longevity was a central priority. Many of them are still cruising on American highways today, racking up mileages that serve as a testament to their remarkable engineering and durability.