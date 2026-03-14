One of world’s rarest supercars fetches huge price at auction

Gordon Murray supercar sells for $20.6 million at auction.

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A rare supercar designed by legendary Formula 1 engineer Gordon Murray has become one of the most expensive cars ever sold at auction.

The car, a GM S1 LM called “The Special One,” fetched an astonishing $20.6 million during an auction held alongside the Formula 1 race weekend in Las Vegas.

The sale quickly attracted global attention because of the enormous price paid for the ultra-rare vehicle.

The winning bid reached $20.6 million.

The car was reportedly sold by its second owner, after the original buyer had purchased all five examples of the model when they were first built.

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RM Sotheby’s

Limited production

Only five GM S1 LM cars were ever produced, making the model extremely rare.

The first owner had originally bought all five vehicles but later decided to sell one of them.

The exact price originally paid for the cars has not been publicly disclosed.

The S1 LM was created as a tribute to the legendary McLaren F1, a supercar also designed by Gordon Murray.

Both cars share a similar philosophy: lightweight engineering and a powerful naturally aspirated engine.

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However, the S1 LM uses a 4.7-liter V12 engine, compared with the 6.1-liter V12 used in the original McLaren F1.

RM Sotheby’s

Raw performance

Unlike many modern supercars, the engine does not rely on turbochargers or superchargers.

Instead, it delivers pure naturally aspirated power.

The S1 LM produces 710 horsepower and can rev up to 12,100 RPM, far higher than most road cars.

For comparison, the iconic McLaren F1 produced 627 horsepower when it was released in the 1990s.

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While the price is staggering, it does not technically beat the highest price ever paid for a road-legal car.

A unique Ferrari SP3 previously sold for $26 million, though that auction was organized directly by Ferrari and the proceeds went to charity.

Sources: Boosted, Gordon Murray Automotive, MR Sotheby’s