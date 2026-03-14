Could you be drafted? Medical conditions that disqualify people from military service

Debate about a potential US military draft has resurfaced as tensions rise following American strikes on Iran.

While officials say no conscription plan is currently in place, the possibility has sparked questions about who would qualify for service.

Others are reading now

According to LADbible, the White House has confirmed that President Donald Trump has not ruled out conscription if the conflict escalates.

Draft not planned

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said a draft is not currently being considered but stressed that the administration wants to keep its options open.

“President Trump wisely does not remove options off of the table,” Leavitt said when asked about the possibility during a Fox News interview.

She added: “It’s not part of the current plan right now, but the president, again, wisely keeps his options on the table.”

Leavitt said the administration’s main priority is protecting American personnel and military bases in the Middle East.

Also read

Conflict tensions rise

The discussion comes after US military strikes on Iran as part of what Trump described as Operation Epic Fury.

The president said the operation aims to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Trump also acknowledged that the conflict could result in additional casualties after seven US troops were reported killed.

“But, we’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case, but America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against, basically, civilisation,” he said.

Medical exemptions

If a national draft were introduced, certain medical conditions could disqualify people from serving.

Also read

According to military eligibility guidelines referenced by LADbible, exemptions may apply to individuals with serious medical or physical conditions.

These include severe heart disease, chronic kidney failure requiring dialysis, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), cystic fibrosis and the need for long-term oxygen therapy.

Certain major physical disabilities, such as the loss of a hand, foot or severe vision impairment, could also prevent enlistment.

Some neurological or psychiatric conditions may also disqualify individuals, including schizophrenia or other disorders with psychotic features.

Other disqualifying conditions can include having an implantable pacemaker, previous organ transplants, severe genetic conditions such as trisomy 21, or fragile bone disorders like osteogenesis imperfecta.

Also read

Growing public debate

Although the White House says conscription is not under consideration at present, the topic has fueled discussion online as the conflict continues.

For now, US military strategy appears focused mainly on air strikes rather than large deployments of ground troops.

Sources: LADbible, White House statements