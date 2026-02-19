Estonia’s foreign minister sends direct message to the Kremlin: Will bring the war directly to Russia

Estonia’s foreign minister, Margus Tsahkna, delivered a direct message to the Kremlin during the Munich Security Conference.

If Russia attacks the Baltic states, the response will strike deep inside Russian territory.

“We will bring the war to Russia and we will strike very far into Russia. We know exactly what to do.”

The statement comes at a time when concerns about a Russian attack on NATO’s eastern flank have once again intensified.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are seen as particularly vulnerable if Moscow chooses to test the alliance’s unity, according to Express.

Baltics ramp up defense spending

According to Estonian assessments, any Russian attack would trigger a massive response from NATO.

The three Baltic countries therefore plan to spend five percent of their gross domestic product on defense from 2026.

That is significantly higher than most other NATO members.

For comparison, Poland spent 4.48 percent of its GDP on defense last year, making it one of the highest spenders in the alliance.

Lithuania is estimated to spend around four percent, while Latvia and Estonia stand at 3.73 and 3.38 percent respectively.

At the same time, NATO’s secretary general has previously warned that Russia could potentially attack a member state within the next five years.

Ukrainian intelligence sources have also suggested that Moscow may have ambitions in the Baltics before 2027.

Frontline in the east

The Estonian border city of Narva is often highlighted as a potential flashpoint.

There, Russia lies only a few hundred meters away on the other side of the river.

The signal from Tallinn is clear: An attack will not remain local. It will be met with a military response that reaches far into Russia.

This further sharpens the tone in an already tense security situation in Europe.

Source: Express