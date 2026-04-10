Volkswagen halts ID.4 production in US as gas SUVs take priority

Volkswagen is ending US production of its ID.4 electric SUV and shifting factory capacity to gas-powered models, highlighting the pressure automakers face as EV demand cools.

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Volkswagen is pulling its flagship electric vehicle from US production, marking a notable shift in strategy as automakers reassess demand for EVs.

The move underscores growing pressure across the industry, where electric ambitions are increasingly colliding with market realities.

According to InsideEVs, Volkswagen will end production of the ID.4 at its Chattanooga, Tennessee plant in April 2026, redirecting capacity toward gas-powered models including the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport.

“The EV market continues to challenge the industry, requiring measured decisions,” the company said, adding it would focus on “higher-volume products that meet market demand.”

Pivot back to gas

The decision reflects a broader shift toward more profitable vehicles.

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Large SUVs like the Atlas generate stronger margins and higher sales volumes, making them a priority as Volkswagen looks to stabilize earnings after a difficult year marked by falling profits and declining US sales.

The Chattanooga facility, Volkswagen’s only US assembly plant, will now focus more heavily on these models.

EV strategy under strain

The ID.4 was once central to Volkswagen’s electric push in North America, but it struggled to maintain momentum.

Sales were hit by quality issues and the loss of federal tax incentives, with demand dropping sharply toward the end of 2025.

Production may be ending, but existing inventory is expected to last into 2027, while a redesigned successor for the North American market remains in development.

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Industry recalibration

Volkswagen’s move reflects a wider reassessment across the auto industry.

While EV investment continues, many manufacturers are adjusting timelines and product plans as consumer demand proves uneven and profitability remains under pressure.

For now, the shift suggests that combustion models, especially larger SUVs, still play a central role in automakers’ earnings even as the transition to electric vehicles continues.

Sources: InsideEVs