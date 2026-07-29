A 24-year-old made millions using bots to hijack the second-hand market

A young entrepreneur has made over four million dollars by creating a subscription service that uses bots to snatch up online retail discounts.

Everyday shoppers are finding it increasingly impossible to score online discounts because automated software is beating them to the checkout line. A secretive 24-year-old founder has built a lucrative empire by charging people for access to these lightning-fast retail bots. His controversial subscription service has already generated over four million dollars by turning casual reselling into an industrialized operation.

The death of normal bargain hunting

Finding a genuinely good deal on the internet used to be a matter of patience and a little bit of luck. According to a new report from Fortune, an army of automated software programs is now constantly scanning thousands of retail websites for pricing mistakes. When a major retailer accidentally lists a gaming console for fifty dollars, these bots instantly notify paying subscribers before normal humans even see the page.

This industrialized approach to shopping has completely gentrified what used to be a harmless side hustle for regular people. The anonymous founder behind the group, known simply as “JS,” employs a massive team of developers to keep his software faster than the competition. These engineers work around the clock to scrape product pages and exploit digital loopholes across major online storefronts.

Subscribers pay one hundred dollars every single month just to access this exclusive stream of automated retail intelligence. The community operates essentially like a high-frequency trading floor, but for consumer electronics and household goods instead of stocks. This fierce technological advantage leaves average parents and casual shoppers completely boxed out of buying affordable necessities during times of inflation.

Profiting from digital loopholes

The legal reality of this massive reselling operation exists in a highly controversial gray area of modern consumer law. Major retailers explicitly prohibit the use of automated data mining in their terms of service, but preventing it is technically incredibly difficult. The founder insists his business model is entirely legal and relies heavily on exploiting the First Sale Doctrine in the United States.

During the height of global supply chain shortages, this exact type of automated hoarding made essential products incredibly scarce. While regular families struggled to find basic goods, paid subscriber groups were busy clearing out digital shelves to flip items for massive profits. The community peaked at fifteen hundred members who were all desperately trying to monetize the global manufacturing crisis from their bedrooms.

Even though the pandemic has ended, the infrastructure built to exploit those shortages has only grown more sophisticated. The software no longer just targets rare sneakers or video game consoles; it monitors everything from cheap laptops to promotional gift cards. Retailers are now locked in a constant, invisible arms race against highly organized groups that view their inventory as purely speculative assets.

The gentrification of the side hustle

What was once a local phenomenon of flipping garage sale finds has morphed into a highly aggressive global industry. Online marketplaces now allow resellers to instantly reach buyers anywhere in the world, which completely removes the need for local community ties. This massive expansion of reach has fundamentally transformed thrifting and bargaining from a financial necessity into a premium, hyper-competitive lifestyle.

Proponents of these subscription groups argue that technology has simply democratized access to lucrative secondary income streams. The founder claims his community helps everyday families save money on household cleaning supplies just as much as it enriches aggressive crypto traders. However, requiring a hefty monthly fee just to access basic discounts inherently excludes those who actually need the financial relief the most.

As these automated communities become increasingly normalized, the barrier to entry for everyday online shopping will only continue to rise. Regular consumers are no longer just competing against other shoppers; they are fighting against dedicated server farms and specialized software engineers. The future of online retail is quickly becoming a landscape where the best deals are exclusively reserved for those willing to pay a subscription to a bot.