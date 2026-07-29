“I hope you’re all enjoying the queues”: Jeremy Clarkson mocks Brexit supporters

The former Top Gear-host campaigned against leaving the EU.

Summer travel often brings bright sunshine, long delays, and frayed tempers at international departure gates.

For millions of British holidaymakers heading abroad, passport lines are now an absolute nightmare.

One outspoken TV star is not feeling particularly sympathetic though.

Hope you enjoy it

Jeremy Clarkson has never been one to hide his opinions. The former Top Gear host and star of Clarkson’s Farm took to social media to mock fellow citizens standing in long airport queues across Europe.

Writing on X, Clarkson posted a message directly aimed at those who backed Brexit. “Brexit enthusiasts: I hope you’re all enjoying the queues at your holiday airports this year,” he wrote.

Display content from x.com Click to display external content from x,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

His comments hit a raw nerve among travellers facing extended delays at foreign border controls. That frustration follows the rollout of the new European Union Entry/Exit System.

Under these new rules, visitors from non-EU countries must have fingerprints scanned and photos taken upon arrival in the Schengen Area. That requirement applies directly to British citizens following Brexit.

Clarkson has long voiced strong opposition to the 2016 vote. Leading up to the referendum, he and fellow Top Gear host James May campaigned against leaving the EU.

Missed flights and delays

According to The Daily Express, the new passport checks cover twenty-nine European countries within the Schengen zone. While return visits become faster once records are saved, initial registration takes time.

Disruptions have already caused serious trouble for holidaymakers. Earlier this year, over one hundred passengers missed an easyJet flight from Milan to Manchester due to airport congestion.

Though biometric options aim to speed up checks, long lines persist. For Clarkson, those endless queues remain a stark reminder of a decision he continues to despise.