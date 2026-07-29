Trump ally reveals jaw-dropping plan for Kennedy Center

Trump lieutenant floats extravagant Kennedy Center makeover with yachts and haute couture.

Fresh ideas for the future of Washington’s Kennedy Center are emerging as legal battles continue over President Donald Trump’s efforts to reshape the iconic performing arts venue.

Among the concepts now being discussed are luxury fashion events, upscale restaurants, a marina for private yachts and even a partnership aimed at sending American arts into space.

Ambassador outlines ambitious ideas

The proposals have been put forward by Paolo Zampolli, Melania Trump’s former modeling agent and now a presidential envoy who also serves on the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees.

Speaking to The Swamp, Zampolli said he intends to work directly with the White House on possible changes.

“I told the White House that I’m going to work with them to see what we can do together,” he said.

According to the report, ideas under consideration include Valentino fashion shows, a marina designed for smaller yachts and luxury tenders, high-end dining experiences and an initiative linking American arts with space exploration.

Court fight continues

Discussion of those concepts comes while Trump’s broader plans for the Kennedy Center remain tied up in court.

A federal judge has blocked the administration’s attempt to rebrand the institution with the president’s name, and the board of trustees faces a July 31 deadline to inform the court about its plans for the center’s future.

Trump appointed Zampolli to the Kennedy Center board in 2020. Other Trump appointees serving on the board include Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

Vision extends beyond traditional arts

The Swamp reported that Zampolli has recently been involved in other Trump-related international projects, including helping secure a Romanian-American friendship park named after the president in Bucharest.

His latest proposals also echo previous connections between the Trump family and the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino, which partnered with the Trumps during a Palm Beach fashion luncheon in 2005.

Whether any of the ideas ultimately become part of the Kennedy Center’s future remains unclear as the legal proceedings over Trump’s broader plans continue.